Open dumping of banned plastic items, damaged roads worry local people in Ward 39 of Coimbatore Corporation

August 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa
Single-use plastics dumped on the side of Siruvani Road, under Ward 39, in Coimbatore city.

Single-use plastics dumped on the side of Siruvani Road, under Ward 39, in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Residents of Vadavalli and Veerakeralam under Coimbatore Corporation Ward 39 in Corporation limits, said that those who consume liquor discard single-use plastics on roadsides daily.

Ward 39: Vadavalli & Veerakeralam (West Zone)
Councillor
Name: B. Lakshmi (DMK)
Contact number: 8925514039
Main areas
Thondamuthur Road Junction, Maharani Avenue, Jayalakahmi Nagar, Anna Nagar, Vadavalli-Thondamuthur Road Junction, Sundapalayam, Sathya Colony, Jayalakshmi Nagar
Voters
Female - 6,148
Male - 6,175
Others - 2
Total - 12,325
Issues
Muddy roads, open dumping of food waste, insufficient bus shelters, water scarcity
Civic body services and infrastructure
Toilets on Vedapatti Road near Indira Nagar, and Ajjanur Road, stormwater drain, road work ongoing using fund sanctioned by State Finance Commission

According to a resident for 13 years in Keerthi Nagar, on the Siruvani Road, open consumption of liquor can be seen at several spots, one of which is close to the National Sports School in Kannappar Nagar. “There was a bar here, but it was shut down roughly three months back. It now functions as an eatery. But, some consumers use the spot to consumer liquor in the afternoons. Since a proper road has not been laid, the lane is narrow. After 6 p.m., the area becomes congested, specifically because of the eatery,” said the 45-year-old resident.

Adding to this, she said, the eatery dumps unsegregated food waste close to a garbage bin and the residents of the apartment complexes in the ward throw waste in the open.

Conservancy workers do not come here for daily collection since the road is muddy and dusty. The garbage bin is cleared once a week, she said.

An official of the Corporation Health Department said some workers had taken long leaves this week considering Independence Day and Aadi Ammavasai. “The waste may have accumulated then. The department will ensure it is cleared in the next few days. Monthly inspection to check use of banned plastics is also done, but without public and vendor cooperation, controlling its use is difficult,” the official said.

Interior roads

Another shopkeeper for 10 years in the area said, “The interior roads, which are muddy and not properly maintained coupled with garbage dumps become nearly impossible to use, especially during monsoon.”

“Accidents due to slippery pathways are common even after mild showers. Further, we do not have a direct drinking water supply connection and have to travel nearly 3 km to Balu Gardens, which becomes tough if the road is muddy,” the shopkeeper said.

According to Corporation assistant engineer of the ward S.R. Savitha, mulling and levelling of the roads began recently in some areas. “For roads in Keerthi Nagar, ₹92 lakh has been allotted under the State Finance Commission and levelling will commence this week [by August 19],” she added.

