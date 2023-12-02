Open defecation persists in Coimbatore despite completion of 50% household toilets, 70% public toilets

December 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Coimbatore

In its pursuit of sanitation goals under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Coimbatore Corporation has completed the construction of 253 out of the proposed 500 individual toilets and 70% of public and community toilets mentioned in the civic body’s 2023-24 budget, an SBM official told The Hindu.

The rest will be completed by the end of this financial year, the official said.

However, despite these efforts, open defecation remains a persistent issue in Coimbatore. Concerns have been raised by shop owners and residents, pointing to an increase in open defecation around areas such as Kalleshwarar Mill Road subway, near Ukkadam fish market, and various spots across Gandhipuram and Peelamedu.

Coimbatore-based activist N. R. Ravishanker highlighted the prevalence of open defecation near NRI gardens in Peelamedu, saying that, “several construction workers use the area to defecate in the open because toilets nearby are either closed or poorly maintained.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ward 52, specific issues have been raised regarding public toilets lacking essential facilities like railings, hindering the easy access of senior citizens and people with disabilities to washrooms. Moreover, the maintenance challenges extend to areas like Sowripalayam, where the main SBM toilet has been under construction for the last three months due to ongoing works for an underground tank.

In adjoining Uppilipalayam, a few toilets are locked during the day because workers are unable to maintain them daily. “People need to be more responsible while using toilets. We are unable to maintain them and have informed the Corporation as well, but since we are contract workers, we have no say in the matter,” a conservancy worker said.

Additionally, the need for mobile toilets around construction sites, both private and Corporation-owned, has become apparent. Workers at the SMB in Sowripalayam reportedly have to traverse around two km to access a public washroom. On private construction sites, laborers often lack restroom facilities, further exacerbating the open defecation problem.

“Construction of bathrooms is not enough. The civic body needs to see to it that mobile toilets are provided at construction sites and that they are maintained well with regular inspection from officials. Additionally, it is the responsibility of builders to provide us with good facilities,” a worker at a private construction site said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.