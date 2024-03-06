GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Open defecation in Mudumalai’s rivers during temple festivals poses a risk to wildlife: conservationists

Defecation into rivers contaminates the minimal water that these waterbodies have in the summer to meet animals’ needs; additionally, fireworks pose a risk inside the forests, say conservationists and local residents

March 06, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
Crowds seen inside a reserve forest during a recent temple festival in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Crowds seen inside a reserve forest during a recent temple festival in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The surge in devotees to multiple temple festivals in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), is raising concerns about the possibility of river contamination due to open defecation.

The MTR buffer zones hosts temple festivals in Bokkapuram, Siriyur, Chokkanalli, and Anaikatty each summer, when rivers flowing through the landscape have very little water in them.

According to conservationists who are part of the teams recording the impacts that the festivals have on local ecosystems, river and water hole contamination due to open defecation, fires and fireworks are disturbing the wildlife, especially critically-endangered species of vultures found in the region.

“Each year, the temple festivals become more and more popular and draw in an increasing number of devotees not only from the Nilgiris, but from surrounding districts in Tamil Nadu and even Karnataka,” said a conservationist.

While the largest temple festival in Bokkapuram had around 30 bio-toilets installed during the festival, the other temples had significantly fewer toilets for people to use. “This has led to people defecating into the Sigurhalla and the Siriyur Halla rivers, which are important lifelines for wildlife,” said another conservationist from the Nilgiris, adding that the number of bio-toilets at Bokkapuram too, were insufficient for the number of visitors.

The MTR buffer zones is home to even more tigers, leopards, sloth bear and elephants than the core area, and is also home to three critically-endangered species of vultures, and the only population of hyenas in the Nilgiris.

Forest Department field staff said that there was also a reluctance from men to use the toilets installed at the venues. “The effects of the contamination of the river may become more pronounced as the festivals take place during the height of the dry season, when water levels are low and animals are desperately searching for water,” added conservationists, who have been calling for stricter controls on temple tourism in protected areas in the Nilgiris.

Local residents have also voiced their complaints about the use of fireworks during the festivals, increasing the risk of forest fires.

When contacted, P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that the Forest Department had stepped up checking at forest checkposts on the way to the temples where the festivals are organised. “We seized alcohol bottles and banned plastic, while parking for the vehicles was also organised to minimize the effects of the festival on the local environment,” he said.

