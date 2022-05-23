Open copra procurement centres across Coimbatore district: BJP

BJP Coimbatore south unit members holding a banner in front of Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday demanding increase in copra procurement price. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

May 23, 2022 17:12 IST

: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Coimbatore south district president K. Vasantharajan on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration seeking government intervention in copra procurement.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting , he said the price of a kg of copra that varied between ₹110 and ₹ 140 had helped coconut farmers in the last couple of years.

But of late, the copra price had seen a fall and was now selling at ₹80 a kg. The fall coincided with the increase in cost of labour and inputs. To help the farmers, the government had ordered copra procurement but that had not helped because the announcement was not implemented. The price of a kg of copra rose to ₹Rs. 90 after the announcement to only see a fall by ₹11 again because of poor procurement.

When farmers stared at a similar situation more than 10 years ago, the then government under Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had ordered procurement of copra at large scale, Mr. Vasantharajan recalled. The present government should pass similar order to open copra procurement centres across the district.

Singanallur resident seeks relief from usurious lender

K. Vellingiri, a resident of Singanallur, has appealed to the district administration for protection and relief from a usurious money lender. In a petition submitted at the grievance redress meeting, the 55-year-old said for the ₹50,000 he had borrowed a year and half ago from a financier to meet his wife’s treatment expenses, he had given the ATM card linked to his wife’s account, ration card and a few other documents as collateral.

After his wife’s death, the money lender had taken away all the benefits that she had got after her death and even after taking away nearly ₹6 lakh, the money lender refused to settle the accounts., he alleged

Panchayat member complains of slow progress in road construction in Pannimadai

Ward 1 Member from Pannimadai Panchayat, Santhi Sivaraj, on Monday complained about the slow progress in road construction.

Though tender was floated and work order was issued sometime ago for construction of the road from Pannimadai to Thippanur, work had not yet started. The present condition of the road was so poor that even riding two-wheeler was difficult.

Citing the road condition, buses on route 23C were not taking passengers to Thippanur and as a result public suffered, she added.

Post a person to panchayat secretary’s post: panchayat members

Six members from Pannimadai Panchayat appealed to the district administration to fill up the panchayat secretary’s post saying the absence of a full-time secretary was costing dearly.

‘Reintroduce Tamil medium of education in govt. school’

Tamil Desa Puratchi Iyakkam has urged the district administration to take steps to reintroduce Tamil medium of education in the primary section in the government school on Raja Street. Of late, English was the medium of instruction from Class I to V. By offering only English medium of instruction at the primary level, the government was denying an opportunity for children to learn Tamil at the primary level, he said.