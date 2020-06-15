Ooty’s oldest bungalow to be renovated at ₹ 8.2 crore

The oldest colonial bungalow in Udhagamandalam, known as the ‘Stone House’, is to be renovated at ₹ 8.2 crore.

The almost 200-year-old building, constructed in the early 1820’s by John Sullivan, the founder of the British settlement in the Nilgiris, is now part of the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam.

The building, which now contains the office of the Principal, forms the main façade of the college, and is the college’s proverbial beating heart, housing many facilities used by the student body.

The building was built on land Sullivan bought from the Todas, an indigenous tribal community in the upper Nilgiris, with an apocryphal story that he paid them a single “Indian anna” for the purchase.

Over the last couple of centuries since its construction, the building has seen almost no changes to its façade. However, due to the vagaries of the Nilgiris climate, there has been a gradual deterioration of the state of the building, necessitating its renovation.

The college authorities had appealed for funds to renovate the building for the last few years.

M. Easwaramurthy, Principal, said the funds had already been announced by the government.

Specially trained builders, who had experience working on restoring and renovating heritage structures, would be employed for the work.

“The construction will be done in such a way that the aesthetics of the building remains completely unchanged, and builders will employ the same techniques that were used in the building’s original construction for its renovation too,” added Mr. Easwaramoorthy.

On Monday, he paid tributes to John Sullivan on his 232nd birth anniversary, with a special ceremony being arranged on the Government Arts College premises.