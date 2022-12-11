  1. EPaper
Ooty student takes part in NCC para camp 

December 11, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A student from the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam took part in a para camp held as part of the National Cadet Corps’ training recently.

In a press release, the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam said the third-year student, Gokilavani, who is pursuing bachelors degree in Tourism and Travel Management, took part in a parachute jump organised by the Indian Air Force last month.

Hailing from an agricultural family, Gokilavani parachuted from an air plane from a height of more than 1.5 km above the earth’s surface and safely landed after an intense training course,” said Captain S. Vijay, the NCC officer at the college.

The cadets of the 31 (TN) INDEP COY NCC have earned laurels with the support of the college principal, M. Easwaramurthy, principal (in-charge), J. Ebanasar, and other faculty members, the press release said.

“A total of 40 students from across India participated in the para camp, with only three from Tamil Nadu. We would also like to express our thanks to Colonel Srinivas, the commanding officer of 31 (TN) INDEP COY NCC,” said Mr. Vijay .

