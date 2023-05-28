ADVERTISEMENT

Ooty road opened to pedestrians and made free of traffic

May 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

An initiative to open up a main road in Udhagamandalam to pedestrians and make it accessible for people as a place of recreation was held at the Commercial Road on Sunday.

Organised by the Nilgiris district police, the initiative went on for two hours between 10 a.m. and noon.

Dances by indigenous communities from the Nilgiris, including the Todas were performed, with the tourists joining in. Games were also held for children and tourists. Visitors to Udhagamandalam for the summer festival were able to walk on the town’s busiest road, free of vehicular traffic.

Present at the event were top police officials, including district superintendent of police S. Prabhakar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US