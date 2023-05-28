HamberMenu
Ooty road opened to pedestrians and made free of traffic

May 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

An initiative to open up a main road in Udhagamandalam to pedestrians and make it accessible for people as a place of recreation was held at the Commercial Road on Sunday.

Organised by the Nilgiris district police, the initiative went on for two hours between 10 a.m. and noon.

Dances by indigenous communities from the Nilgiris, including the Todas were performed, with the tourists joining in. Games were also held for children and tourists. Visitors to Udhagamandalam for the summer festival were able to walk on the town’s busiest road, free of vehicular traffic.

Present at the event were top police officials, including district superintendent of police S. Prabhakar.

