Ooty municipality to crackdown on structures encroaching water bodies

The Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) has warned building owners, who have encroached on the Kodappamund Channel and other water bodies, to voluntarily demolish the illegal structures.

R Saraswathi, UMC Commissioner, told The Hindu that it had come to the notice of the municipality that a number of both temporary and permanent structures, both commercial and residential had been built along the Kodappamund Channel, as well as on top of storm water drains, pipelines, check dams and on municipality dam. “Based on the directions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, we have decided to act against these encroachers,” said Ms. Saraswathi, who added that the owners of these properties had been given a few days time to voluntarily take down or demolish the illegal structures.

“Failing this, we will serve notices to the owners and have the power to order the demolishment of the structures,” she said.

UMC officials said that residences, farmlands, commercial complexes, resorts and even tea stalls had been set up illegally encroaching on many water bodies, primarily the Kodappamund Channel which cuts through the heart of Udhagamandalam town. The municipality will begin enumerating the number and type of structure that has been built along these areas. “The enumeration will include details about whether the structure has been built legally with requisite permissions and whether the structures are temporary or permanent,” said an official from the UMC.

In order to clean up the Kodappamund Channel, the municipality had already stated that establishments found to be letting untreated sewage into the channel will have their water supply disconnected.

“We have served notices that the people who have built these illegal structures have one week’s time to completely remove the structures, failing which the municipality would consider demolishing them,” said an official.