Ooty Municipal Market shops to be shifted to school ground

With the number of COVID-19 infections being reported in the Nilgiris on a steep increase over the last week, the Udhagamandalam Municipality and the Nilgiris district administration have decided to shift shops from the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market and the Farmers’ Market to open areas to minimise the risk of infection.

M. Gandhiraj, Commissioner, Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC), said that starting from Wednesday, all fruit and vegetable shops will be shifted to the Shanthi Vijai Girls Higher Secondary School at the ATC Junction. “The provision stores in the market have each been marked, and will be allowed to function on alternative days. For instance, shops marked A will function on one day, while shops marked B will function the next,” said Mr. Gandhiraj, who added that similar steps were taken to minimise crowds at the market during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 82 shops at the Farmers’ Market on Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam have been shifted to the NCMS parking lot nearby. The shops which were functioning at the Farmers’ Market have already been moved to the new location starting from Tuesday, while work is on to get the shops from the municipal market shifted to the new location.

Health department officials said that all merchants at the markets have been fully vaccinated, with merchants and shopkeepers eligible for the booster dose also to be administered shortly. They said that regular screening of shopkeepers at the market is being undertaken and people showing any symptoms of illness are being tested for COVID-19.

The municipality is also conducting regular checks at hotels, restaurants and shops to ensure that both patrons and shop owners are wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing.