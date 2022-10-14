Ooty man gets 23 years jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 14, 2022 19:38 IST

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to undergo 23 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017.

According to the sources, the accused S. Jayaram alias Manoj was known to the victim through his younger sister. On December 26, 2017, Jayaram is said to have gone to the victim’s house, when her parents were away and sexually assaulted her. He had also threatened the victim to not reveal the incident to her parents.

After the victim took ill, her parents took her to a hospital and learned that she had been sexually assaulted. Based on a complaint, the Devala All Woman Police Station registered a complaint and arrested Jayaram in 2018.

Jayaram is alleged to have assaulted the victim on multiple occasions prior to his arrest.

On Thursday, Fast-track Mahila court Judge G. Narayanan sentenced Jayaram to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him for offences committed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was sentenced to undergo another three years in prison for offences committed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2015, and fined an additional amount of ₹ 5,000. The sentences are to run consecutively, said special public prosecutor (Mahila court) P. Senthil Kumar.

