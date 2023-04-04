Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital will become functional in July, says T.N. Health Minister Subramanian

April 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital will become fully functional with 600 beds in July, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian here on Monday.

Speaking at the white coat ceremony held at the medical college and hospital, Mr. Subramanian stated that the Tamil Nadu government inaugurated 11 medical colleges in a single day across the State.

He said that the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and the State government had identified the districts that required medical colleges and hospitals, following which new medical facilities were built and inaugurated.

He also said that the Chief Minister had directed work on the facilities to be expedited. The Minister said that the Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran, had informed him that the residents of the Nilgiris had previously been forced to travel to Coimbatore for the best medical treatment. However, with the opening of the medical college and hospital, the residents of the Nilgiris would receive the best healthcare in the district itself, he said.

He said that a total of 1,650 students were studying in the 11 medical colleges that were opened in January 2022. Mr. Subramanian said that a total of 300 students were studying in the medical college in Udhagamandalam.

The MInister also said that the Government Hospital in Gudalur was being upgraded at ₹ 30.10 crore to a district headquarters hospital.

Minister Ramachandran and Dean Manohari Ramachandran took part in the ceremony.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the medical officers’ quarters were being constructed at ₹ 65 lakh in Ithalar, while a Primary Health Centre was being built at ₹ 1.25 crore in Happy Valley.

