Ooty Flower Show to be held from May 15 to 19

The 124th Ooty Flower Show will be held from May 15 to 19, N. Subbaiyan, Director, Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, said on Friday.

After a meeting with the District Collector, J. Innocent Divya as well as district-level officials, the Horticulture Department announced that the summer festival season will kick off with the 11th Vegetable Show at the Nehru Park in Kotagiri on May 2 and 3. The festival will continue with the inauguration of the 17th Rose Show at the Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on May 8.

The Rose Show will continue till May 10.

Next, the marquee event of the summer festival, the 124th annual flower show will be held from May 15 to 19 at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam, while the ninth iteration of the Spice Show will be held at the St. Thomas School grounds in Gudalur on May 22, 23 and 24.

The summer festival will conclude with the 62nd Fruit Show at the Sims Park in Coonoor which will be held over three days starting from May 29 and ending on May 31.

With the announcement of the dates, it means that the five shows will be held across 16 separate days over the month of May.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Subbaiyan said that the Department of Horticulture has already begun preparations to ensure that the five shows which will headline the summer festival season in Udhagamandalam will be a grand success.

“As this year will also mark 25 years since the opening of the Ooty Rose Garden, we have planned special events to mark the occasion,” said Mr. Subbaiyan.

Also present at the press conference was joint director of horticulture, Nilgiris, Sivasubramaniam Samraj.

Hoteliers, restaurateurs and business owners in the Nilgiris said that the biggest threat that could overshadow the summer festival this year is the global outbreak of COVID-19, with the number of foreign visitors to the district already witnessing a steady decline over the last few weeks.

Luxury hotels hit

Luxury hotels in the district have been the ones to have been affected, so far, the most.

Ismael Khan, Resident Director of the Gem Park Hotel in Udhagamandalam, said that the hotel had already seen cancellation of bookings by foreign tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “All we can hope for is a swift containment of the outbreak that will lead to more people starting to travel again,” said Mr. Khan.