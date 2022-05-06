Ooty dog show begins 

A dog participating in the obedience test held as part of the dog show at the Arts College ground in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Dog lovers and spectators turned out in large number for the Ooty dog show held since 2019, at the Government Arts College here on Friday.

Organised by the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC), it is one of the country’s most prestigious dog shows. The event was being held after a gap of over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 42 dogs participated in the obedience test held as part of the event.

Nagina Reddy, secretary of SIKC said that this was the 100 th year of the obedience test being held as part of the dog show. Ms. Reddy said that the event, a test of the hard work, co-ordination, trust and love between the handler and his dog was a “dying art,” and that the SIKC was only the second club in India to achieve this milestone where the obedience test is being carried out for the 100 th year.

German Shepherds, Labradors, Huskies, Weimaraners, Beagles and indigenous breeds took part in the event.

Ms. Reddy said that the 130 th and 131 st SIKC championship dog shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday. She said that the dog shows have a record 603 entries this year. “There are 59 different breeds participating in the dog show. Breeds such as the Kerry Blue Terrier, Shiba Inu and Pekingese will be attending the show for the first time,” Ms. Reddy said.

On Saturday, bigger dog breeds will take part in the championship event. The winners on Saturday will be asked to return on Sunday and compete for the main prizes with the smaller dog breeds. “This year, four lady handlers from Bengaluru are also taking part,” Ms. Reddy added.