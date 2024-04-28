ADVERTISEMENT

Ooty annual flower show dates revised

April 28, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDAMALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A flower arrangement from the 125th flower show, which had marked the 175th foundation day of the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The dates for the 126th annual flower show, which was scheduled to take place for five days from May 17, have been preponed to May 10, the Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna said.

Due to the model code of conduct that is in place for the Lok Sabha elections, special permission was sought from the Election Commission of India to hold the flower show.

Instead of the dates announced earlier, the flower show will be held from May 10 to May 20. The annual fruit show, will be held at the Sims Park in Coonoor from May 24 to 26.

