GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ooty annual flower show dates revised

April 28, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDAMALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A flower arrangement from the 125th flower show, which had marked the 175th foundation day of the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam.

A flower arrangement from the 125th flower show, which had marked the 175th foundation day of the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The dates for the 126th annual flower show, which was scheduled to take place for five days from May 17, have been preponed to May 10, the Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna said.

Due to the model code of conduct that is in place for the Lok Sabha elections, special permission was sought from the Election Commission of India to hold the flower show.

Instead of the dates announced earlier, the flower show will be held from May 10 to May 20. The annual fruit show, will be held at the Sims Park in Coonoor from May 24 to 26.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.