Oocytes sale case: Minor girl along with five others escapes from government home, brought back by police

November 28, 2022 - ERODE

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to sell her oocytes to private hospitals, escaped from the government home at R.N. Pudur along with five other girls on Sunday, and was later found by the police.

On Sunday evening, staff at the home found the girls missing and alerted the Chithode police and the Social Welfare Department. While three girls were found near Perumal Malai, three other girls were found at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district. All six were taken back to the home. The girls told the staff that they did not want to be at the home and hence, had left.

The 17-year-old girl has been lodged at the home since June 2, 2021, after she complained that she was sexually assaulted by a man with whom her mother was living. She said that with the help of a forged Aadhaar card, she was taken to hospitals and her oocytes were sold eight times since 2017. A case was registered and the police arrested four persons, who were later detained under the Goondas Act.

Earlier, she had insisted on going to her grandmother’s house but this request was turned down by officials. On June 28, 2022, the girl informed the staff at the home that she consumed floor cleaner and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. But after a screening doctors found that her statements had been false. After two days of observation, she was discharged from the hospital and lodged back at the home.

