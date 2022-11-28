Oocytes sale case: Minor girl along with five others escapes from government home, brought back by police

November 28, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - ERODE

The 17-year-old and five others told staff at the government home that they did not want to be there and so, had left; they were found by the police and brought back

S P Saravanan

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to sell her oocytes to private hospitals, escaped from the government home at R.N. Pudur along with five other girls on Sunday, and was later found by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday evening, staff at the home found the girls missing and alerted the Chithode police and the Social Welfare Department. While three girls were found near Perumal Malai, three other girls were found at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district. All six were taken back to the home. The girls told the staff that they did not want to be at the home and hence, had left.

The 17-year-old girl has been lodged at the home since June 2, 2021, after she complained that she was sexually assaulted by a man with whom her mother was living. She said that with the help of a forged Aadhaar card, she was taken to hospitals and her oocytes were sold eight times since 2017. A case was registered and the police arrested four persons, who were later detained under the Goondas Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, she had insisted on going to her grandmother’s house but this request was turned down by officials. On June 28, 2022, the girl informed the staff at the home that she consumed floor cleaner and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. But after a screening doctors found that her statements had been false. After two days of observation, she was discharged from the hospital and lodged back at the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US