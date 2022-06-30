Oocytes sale case: DMS team gets nod to question the four accused

June 30, 2022 18:00 IST

Judge asks team to conduct probe in the presence of Superintendent of Prisons

ERODE

The Mahila Court here on Thursday granted permission to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) team to conduct inquiries with the four accused (involved in selling the oocytes of a minor girl to private hospitals) within the prison premises on July 4.

G.S. Gomathi, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode, moved a petition seeking permission from the court to question them for a day in the case as the team had already conducted inquiries with the 16-year-old girl and four hospital doctors and staff. While granting permission, Judge R. Malathi asked the team to conduct the probe in the presence of Superintendent of Prisons.

Currently, the girl’s mother, S. Indirani alias Sumiya, 38, and the intermediary, K. Malathi, 36, were lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison for Women while the mother’s companion A. Syed Ali, 40, and A. John, 25, who prepared a fake Aadhaar card, were lodged at the sub-jail in Gobichettipalayam.

Since the judicial custody of the four accused ended on Thursday, her mother and the intermediary appeared through video-conferencing while the other two accused were produced in the court. The judge extended their judicial custody till July 16 and asked the police to produce them on the day.