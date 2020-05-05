Only two active cases in Tiruppur district

With the recovery of two COVID-19 patients from Tiruppur district on Tuesday, 112 out of the 114 total cases have now recovered in the district, leaving only two active cases.
On Tuesday, two patients from the district were discharged from Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, following their recovery from COVID-19. Health Department sources said that both the patients – a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – were from Tiruppur Corporation limits. They will be under house quarantine for 14 days.
The total number of cases in Tiruppur district remained as 112 for five days from April 27 to May 1. However, two new COVID-19 positive cases, both of whom returned to Tiruppur district after visiting the Koyambedu wholesale vegetables and fruits market in Chennai, were confirmed on May 2. The two patients are currently undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.