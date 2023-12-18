Only three wards in Coimbatore conducted area sabhas despite T. N. Govt.’s directive

December 18, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Government mandates that area sabhas be conducted four times annually by ward councillors. However, only three out of the 100 wards in Coimbatore held meetings twice this year, falling short of the required four sessions.

As per a State Government Gazette notification from June 2022, area sabhas are designated to be held on specific dates, such as National Voter’s Day, Ambedkar Jayanthi, former Chief Minister C. Annadurai’s birth anniversary, and International Human Rights Day. If not on these specified days, councillors have the flexibility to choose any day, but must ensure meetings are held once every three months.

Contrary to these directives, Wards 37, 71, and 80 conducted area sabhas only twice, while other councillors did not convene any meetings. Notably, Ward 80 (Ukkadam) saw a meeting organised by residents and not the councillor.

“We were not aware that an area meeting needs to be held by the councillor. Instead, we submitted petitions at the Corporation office. But then, we decided to have a meeting on our own,” said R. Tamilvendan, a resident of Ashok Nagar, near Ukkadam.

Several Ward Councillors, also known as Ward Committee Chairpersons, admitted to being unaware of area sabha meetings. They cited direct interactions with residents during visits to the ward and the receipt of ward-related petitions from the Coimbatore Corporation.

Area sabhas serve as a crucial link between councillors and ward members, expediting the resolution of civic issues. The absence of these meetings prompts residents to petition the Corporation or Collectorate regularly. However, a senior Corporation official said, “Councillors have been notified to conduct sabhas in the upcoming months to ensure that peoples’ grievances are addressed.”