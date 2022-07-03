‘Only the AIADMK cadre have the right to elect general secretary’

As per former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran’s will, only the party cadre have the right to elect the general secretary, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

At a meeting of district functionaries, Mr. Dhinakaran said that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was saying he had the support of 98 % of the party and O. Panneerselvam was trying to prevent him from becoming the general secretary.

As per the will of M.G.R, the general secretary should be elected by the party cadre. “People aware of who is destroying the AIADMK. The incidents that happened at the general body meeting of the AIADMK has upset the cadre,“ Mr. Dhinakaran added.