Only parcel food at Amma canteens in Erode Corporation limits

To prevent people from gathering in large numbers at Amma canteens in the corporation limits, only parcel food is given at the canteens here from Thursday.

There are 11 canteens in the corporation limits in which over 20,000 people are consuming free food during the lockdown period. Since people gather in large number for getting food three times a day, there are fears of outbreak of virus. Hence, the corporation has decided to give food only as parcels and people were asked to bring tiffin boxes or containers to get the food.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that free food is to be served till May 17 and the number of people consuming food at the canteens is on the rise every day. Only 15 people can consume food at a time in the canteens while others have to wait in long queue maintaining personal distancing. Also, food is being served in areca leaves as plates are limited.

“To prevent people from gathering at the canteens, food is given as parcels and people should bring their own boxes”, he added.

He said that people who come without boxes will be given food in areca leaves and they will not be allowed to consume it at the canteens. “They should eat outside the canteen”, he added.