Only one-third of farmers bring produce to Uzhavar Sandhai

In the absence of transportation and as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, only one-third of the registered farmers with the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar brought their produce for sale here on Friday.

Farmers from Perundurai, Nasiyanur, Modakurichi, Mullamparappu and other areas in 20 km radius bring their produce to the shandy everyday in the early hours and sell it directly to the consumers.

Usually 134 shops function at the shandy from 4.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. that may go up to 170 shops during weekends.

Farmers, both men and women, prefer government buses for transporting vegetables packed in gunny bags while a few others use two-wheelers and autorickshaws.

After Section 144 was clamped across the district, buses stopped plying and farmers faced difficulties in transportation.

An official at the shandy said that the number of farmers had dropped from 71 on Wednesday to 62 on Thursday and 51 on Friday. While many transport in two-wheelers, many women farmers prefer to stay at home over fear of the spread of virus.

On Friday, the shandy functioned from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and all the vegetables were sold out.

“The number of consumers were also on the rise and quantity to each of them were restricted so that all receive the vegetables”, he said.

An official at the Department of Agricultural Marketing told The Hindu that farmers from far off places who account for around 25% of the registered farmers were not coming to the market, while many others also prefer to stay home.

He said that disinfectants are sprayed in the market premises and one member from each family is allowed to the market and were instructed to maintain personal distance from others while on queue.