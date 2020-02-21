Only God saved us, says accident survivor

Jordin Xavier (38) from Nemmara in Palakkad, who travelled by the ill-fated KSRTC bus, says he and his wife were lucky to survive with minor injuries. The couple, who had boarded the bus at Bengaluru, were admitted to the Tiruppur Government Hospital. He told mediapersons that his wife was discharged after being treated for minor injuries. “I was sleeping when [the accident] happened,” he said.

Mr. Xavier said he was in a state of shock but was glad to discover that he and his wife survived the accident with only minor injuries.

“Only God had saved us,” said Mr. Xavier, who was also discharged on Thursday after treatment.

One body to be handed over today

Out of the 19 bodies autopsied at Tiruppur Government Hospital, all except one were handed over to their respective families by Thursday evening.

A. Nirmala, Dean of Tiruppur GH, confirmed to The Hindu that the body of Kiran Kumar was not handed over as the deceased's kin from Karnataka were yet to visit the hospital. The body is likely to be handed over on Friday, Dr. Nirmala said.

Two pets found dead

During rescue operations following the KSRTC bus accident in Tiruppur on Thursday, the police found two dead pet animals in the luggage compartment of the bus.

The dog and cat were locked in separate pet cages and kept with the passenger's luggage, police said. However, the ownership of the pets were not known, according to police.