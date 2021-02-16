Only foundations laid, but projects remain a non-starter in T.N.: Kanimozhi

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was a “hero of laying foundation stones” whilst the projects upon laying the foundation always remained a non-starter, said DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi here addressing the media in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. Even for AIIMS, the foundation was laid, but nothing had moved forward, while AIIMS in other States was progressing, Ms. Kanimozhi added.

People have already concluded that this government has not done anything for them, which was evident in low employments levels, and lack of new industries, Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of her election campaign here, the DMK MP said the Chief Minister, who had not taken efforts to increase employment on the one hand, has however signed up for anti-farmer laws.

The state of affairs at the districts was equally abysmal, she said.

“Dharmapuri is the district of Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan. However, the district’s literacy rate was 67% far lower than the State average of 85%, leaving the district as one of the low literacy districts in the State,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Similarly, the SIPCOT announced by the late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was not started and the industries were yet to be set up, the MP said.

Asked if she would welcome V.K. Sasikala’s return to politics as a woman, Ms. Kanimozhi said, there was no man or woman in politics. “One’s choice to enter or not enter politics is the prerogative of an individual and that of a party. I have nothing to say to that.”