‘Only five persons allowed for door-to-door campaign’

Tiruppur

03 March 2021 03:42 IST

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday chaired a meeting with the representatives of around 10 recognised political parties regarding the Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 safety protocol to be adhered to during the election campaigns.

According to a release, the Collector told the parties to allow only five members for door-to-door campaign to prevent overcrowding and ensure that they wore masks during the campaign. Participants must be allowed at public meetings only after thermal scanning and must be seated as per personal distancing norms.

Only three vehicles must be allowed during filing of nominations, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan instructed the representatives.

Advertising

Advertising

Campaigning must not be done on the grounds of religion or caste and political parties must not electioneer at places of worship, the release said.

With the Model Code of Conduct being in force, the parties must ensure that no campaign slogans were present on the walls of residences or other private properties, failing which the local body officials would remove such slogans, the Collector told the representatives.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also conducted a meeting with police officers and returning officers on the arrangements for the 381 sensitive polling booths in the eight constituencies in Tiruppur district, the release said.

‘Deposit firearms’

Meanwhile, the district administration asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with the police ahead of the Assembly elections.

The receipts must be handed over at the police station and action would be initiated under the Arms Act on those failing to deposit their firearms, a release said.