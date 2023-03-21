Only elevated railway line on Coimbatore-Palakkad section can prevent wild elephants from being hit by trains: Pollachi MP

March 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The only permanent solution to prevent wild elephants from being hit by trains on the Podanur-Kanjikode railway line will be an elevated railway line for the entire length, said Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram here recently.

At a meeting with the Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh earlier this month, Mr. Shanmugasundaram referred to the engineering marvels of the Indian Railways such as the world’s highest rail-arch bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir and the Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge on the Brahmaputra river in Assam and asked why the proposal for elevated line had not been given the due consideration to safeguard wildlife.

Last year, three elephants including a calf were killed after a speeding train hit them in the Walayar sector between Palakkad and Podanur.

The Southern Railway had earlier announced its decision to install intrusion detection systems and thermal sensors in ghat sections, and to build two underpasses in Coimbatore and Palakkad region, besides deciding to increase the number of audio alarms with honey bee and tiger roaring sounds to prevent elephants from roaming near railway tracks.

The Railways has also been sensitising passengers through announcements at Walayar, Kanjikode and Palakkad stations to desist from throwing food and garbage on railway tracks. On its part, the Railways has been emphasising on radio-collaring of wild elephants as was done in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha.

“The focus has to be on a long-term solution. Wildlife conservation ought to be accorded the priority, and the elevated track is the only long-term solution,” former member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and Director, Kongu Global Forum J. Sathish said.

There were now two electrified tracks to the lengths of 48.26 km and 52.56 km. All that the wildlife conservationists were asking for was to remove track that ran through the forest and construct an elevated double-track railway line along the one on the exterior. Elephants played an essential role in expanding forest cover and any investment for the project ought not to be considered unnecessary, Mr. Sathish said.