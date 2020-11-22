Only Congress stood with common people, farmers, says TNCC chief

Alagiri launches Plough Rally in Coimbatore

Launching the ‘Plough Rally’ against the recent farm laws introduced by the Central government, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said here on Sunday that only his party stood with the common people and farmers.

“There are two chapters for the Congress. One is that of the legendary leaders who founded the party grew it. That was needed. Now, it is the common people that are running the party. This is also needed. This will also survive and see succeed,” he said.

Speaking at the Farmers Protection Conference at Karumathampatti here, he said that the congregation was a glimpse of deep roots of the party in Tamil Nadu.

Projecting Rahul Gandhi as the leader who can defeat Narendra Modi, Mr. Alagiri said that Mr. Gandhi was taking the Congress through a new path.

Comparing Mr. Modi’s talks with those of Hitler and Mussolini, Mr. Alagiri said that dictators are known to talk well, but their rhetoric will be proven false later.

He also hit out against the Vel Yatra that is being led by BJP State president L. Murugan, terming it as a divisive act.

Speaking about the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly election, he said that his party will seek what it deserves.

The TNCC president urged party functionaries and workers to take forward the Plough Rally across the State to fight against the farm laws and unite farmers.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said that the meeting held on Sunday will be a turning point in the history of Tamil Nadu politics.

He asserted that the Congress-DMK alliance would win the Assembly election with a majority.

After the conference, Mr. Alagiri, Mr. Rao, AICC secretaries in-charge of Tamil Nadu Sanjay Dutt and Sirivella Prasad and other senior leaders of the party took out the Plough Rally towards Somanur which the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police blocked around 500 metres away from the venue.