Only 2,511 applications received under RTE Act quota seats, says Coimbatore Collector

Coimbatore

05 August 2021 12:46 IST

The Collector has invited more parents to apply; 2,199 seats are vacant in private schools under the quota at present

District Collector G.S. Sameeran has invited more applications from parents in Coimbatore district for the seats reserved in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, following the extension of the last date for applications to August 13.

In a release, he said that between July 5 and August 3, online applications were received for only 2,511 out of 4,710 seats available under the RTE Act quota in the district and 2,199 seats remain vacant in private schools.

Advertising

Advertising

Parents can apply online either through https://rte.tnschools.gov.in/ or visit one of the offices under the Department of School Education – Chief Educational Office, District/Block Educational Offices and Samagra Shiksha offices – for applications in Coimbatore district. Soft copies of the applicant’s photograph, birth certificate, address proof, income certificate for those with annual income of less than ₹2 lakh, disadvantaged group special category certificate and community certificate will be required for application, Mr. Sameeran said in the release.

As per Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, private schools must allocate “...to the extent of at least twenty five percent of the strength of that class, children belonging to the weaker section and disadvantaged group in the neighbourhood and provide free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.” If the number of applications received is more than the allocated 25% of the seats in a school, lottery admissions will be held to select the students in the RTE Act quota, according to the release.