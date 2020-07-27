Only 105 students appear for Plus Two re-exam in five districts

Only 105 students appeared for Plus Two re-examinations in five districts on Monday.

In Coimbatore, 18 candidates appeared for Accountancy, Chemistry and Geography at 14 centres.

Private candidates appeared for the examination in centres where they had appeared for their previous examinations. As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, all centres were disinfected and the candidates were screened prior to the commencement of the examination, according to Education Department officials. The candidates as well as staff members wore masks.

In Tiruppur, 30 candidates wrote the re-examination at 12 centres.

Officials from Tiruppur district said that 44 candidates comprising students and private candidates were supposed to take up the examination, out of which 14 were absent on Monday. Among the 44 candidates were three private candidates, who gave their previous examinations in the Nilgiris district and moved to their hometowns in Tiruppur district prior to the lockdown.

Accountancy saw the maximum number of candidates followed by Chemistry, officials said.

In Salem, 23 students attended the examination.

According to officials from education department, the re-exam was held at 18 centres. T.Ganesh Moorthy, Chief Education Officer, said, “about 1,678 students were absent for Accountancy, Chemistry and Geography.”

In Namakkal, P.Iyyannan, Chief Education Officer, eight students wrote the re-exam at five centres.

In Erode, 26 students appeared for Chemistry and Accountancy examination at 13 centres across the district.

Officials said that five students failed to appear for the exam on Monday.

With results of other students published already, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had said that the exam results of students who appeared on July 27 would be published by this month end.