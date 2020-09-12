Online training on organic agriculture

COIMBATORE

12 September 2020 21:39 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will conduct an one-day online training programme on organic agriculture on September 29. A release from the institution said the Department of Sustainable Organic Agriculture would hold the programme from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Zoom platform.

The trainers would touch upon organic nutrient management, organic weed management, composting technique and organic input preparations, organic pest and disease management and organic certification and participatory guarantee system.

The university had asked those interested to transfer ₹590 as fee on or before September 25 to account 37015410509 with IFSC code SBIN0002274 and send the payment information to 94437-78628 or organic@tnau.ac.in for registration.