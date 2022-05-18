The Coimbatore Speakers Forum of Toastmasters International will conduct an online session on Friday to help people improve their communication and public speaking skills. A release said that those interested shall join the session at 6.30 p.m. on Friday using Zoom videoconferencing platform with Zoom ID 870 8197 2333 and contact 97901 65041 through WhatsApp to receive the password.

'Inaugurate flyovers'

Consumer rights organisation Citizens' Voice Coimbatore urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate the flyovers at Ramanathapuram, Kavundampalayam and Ukkadam at the earliest. In a letter, the organisation said that these flyovers have not been inaugurated despite completion of construction works. The flyovers will reduce the inconvenience faced by the residents of Coimbatore while commuting, it said..