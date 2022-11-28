Online rummy ban, address your quries to TN Governor, says Tamilisai Soundarrajan

November 28, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

On the expiry of the Bill banning on online rummy, Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan told presspersons to address their quries to the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Tamilisai said that she got to hear that Mr. Ravi had reportedly asked some clarifications from the Minister on the Bill banning online games and refused to answer further and said that it is better newspersons got the quries answered by Mr. Ravi.

On the question of Governors running parellel governments in the non-BJP ruled States, Ms. Tamilisai said that in Telengana, the State government was acting against the Governor. Even in the recently introduced Recruitment Bill, Ms. Tamilisai said that she wanted to know whether the total change over in recruitment will benefit people. Governors are expected to exercise caution while signing Bills and scrutinise whether the Bill would benefit the people.

