  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Resolute Ghana beats misfiring South Korea

Online rummy ban, address your quries to TN Governor, says Tamilisai Soundarrajan

November 28, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

On the expiry of the Bill banning on online rummy, Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan told presspersons to address their quries to the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Tamilisai said that she got to hear that Mr. Ravi had reportedly asked some clarifications from the Minister on the Bill banning online games and refused to answer further and said that it is better newspersons got the quries answered by Mr. Ravi.

On the question of Governors running parellel governments in the non-BJP ruled States, Ms. Tamilisai said that in Telengana, the State government was acting against the Governor. Even in the recently introduced Recruitment Bill, Ms. Tamilisai said that she wanted to know whether the total change over in recruitment will benefit people. Governors are expected to exercise caution while signing Bills and scrutinise whether the Bill would benefit the people.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.