Online registration for hostels hits a roadblock in Coimbatore

Online registration for hostels, homestays and shelters for women and children, which was launched in August this year, has hit a roadblock in Coimbatore district as the Social Welfare Department has not received its credentials to access the dashboard.

The Department announced in August that all homestays, hostels, and shelters for women and children in the district that need to get fresh registration must apply through https://tnswp.com.

There are 194 hostels that are already registered in the district, according to the Social Welfare Department.

District Social Welfare Officer P. Thangamani said, “For viewing the requests sent to each dashboard, the Department heads receive individual credentials. But, since it is a new module and under progress, the Social Welfare Department has not been assigned an ID and password by the State. Due to this, we are unable to view the new requests and hence have not started processing them.” Further, due to shortage of staff and time, the online requests are still on hold, she said.

There are a few requests pending offline as well. “We check the basic amenities and recreational facilities as per Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act. I must go along with a committee to check each hostel after the building has been cleared for construction and fire safety. If we find any drawback, such as insufficient sanitary services, we issue a notice to them. We allocate time, based on the size and occupancy, to fix the inadequacy. When the hostel meets all parameters under the Act, we issue a licence,“ she said.

Child care institutions

District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan, who on Saturday visited the Child Care Institutions, said all the 47 shelters in the district have been registered and have designated caretakers. He informed the in-charges to follow the Tamil Nadu Policy for Children that ensures every child had access to quality healthcare and education.