ADVERTISEMENT

Online photo contest for Valparai summer festival

May 22, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An online photography contest as part of Valparai summer festival 2023 will be organised by the district administraion. The theme of the photographs can be any one of the following: flora/ fauna of Coimbatore district, arts/culture/festivals of Coimbatore district, landscapes/historical monuments of Coimbatore district.

The winners will be given ₹3,000 for the first prize, ₹2,000 for the second prize and third prize will be ₹1000. Photos submitted for the contest will be displayed in the photo exhibition of the summer festival. The last date for making entries is May 25 till 10 p.m. The image file in jpg format along with contestant details shall be mailed to summerfestivalvalparai2023@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US