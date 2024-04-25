Online-offline hybrid model adopted for delivery of Naan Mudhalvan upskilling programme in engineering colleges

April 25, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - COIMBATORE

: Engineering colleges are learnt to have adopted a hybrid model of online and offline sessions to complete the skill-based programmes offered on Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform

Every Wednesday has been allotted for completion of the skill-based programmes within the time-frame of the 2023-24 academic session.

The Higher Education Department had instructed Registrars of all State universities to integrate the Naan Mudhalvan skill training components within the UG programmes.

During the course of the year, the college managements could determine that the programmes offered online entirely did not reach the students on desired lines. For, most of the students are those who had been admitted with around 50 % scores in Plus Two. The approach had to be tweaked suiting their capabilities, and hence the blend of online and offline programmes, a college head said.

Since the skill-based modules are completed on time, there will be no cause for apprehension on the results getting delayed, as it had happened in the previous year, another principal said.

The faculty training programmes conducted during the last academic year, whereby select teachers of all colleges could be trained, enabled the colleges to ensure the mix of online and offline classes, according to the college heads.