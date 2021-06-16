Coimbatore

16 June 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore Speakers Forum of Toastmasters International announced that it would conduct its weekly online meeting on communication and leadership skills.

The meeting would cover how to identify the audience, creating a basic outline of a speech and organising a presentation. The meeting would be held on Zoom platform on Friday at 6.30 p.m. with the Zoom ID 870 8197 2333. Those interested shall contact 95004 02317 or 99946 06591 via WhatsApp for the password.

