‘Online gambling lures people with small wins, leads to devastating losses’

Online gambling is a trap that lures people with small wins and leads to devastating losses, said T. Senthilkumar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, at the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority’s awareness camp in Coimbatore.

The event, held on Friday, focused on educating the student fraternity about the risks of online gambling and promoting responsible gaming habits.

The Authority, established under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, is responsible for regulating online games and combating illegal gambling.

M.C. Sarangan, a member of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority, said the authority was tasked with blocking illegal online gambling and overseeing permitted real-money online games. So far, 15 websites operated by companies in countries where gambling was legal had been blocked, and actions were also taken against social media influencers and advertisers promoting illegal gambling.

Mr. Sarangan also mentioned that the Authority was conducting a comprehensive survey involving 1,50,000 students and 17,500 teachers to analyse online gambling behaviour among young people. “This survey will provide crucial data for evidence-based policy-making and is nearing completion,” he said.

Mr. Senthilkumar explained that online gambling trapped people in a losing spiral, with hopes of recovering lost money. He said long-term gambling could lead to severe financial and emotional consequences.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan highlighted the need for moderation in the digital age. He encouraged students attending the campaign to spread the message within their communities, noting, “The Authority was established to define clear boundaries on what is legal and responsible in online gaming.”