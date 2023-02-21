Online fraudsters dupe man of ₹ 5.5 lakh in Coimbatore

February 21, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Cyber Crime Wing, Coimbatore, has registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Karunakaran (48), a resident of Ukkadam, that he had been cheated of ₹ 5.5 lakh by online fraudsters promising impressive returns on investment in gold. The complainant had clicked a Youtube link and shared his bank particulars whereafter the money was debited from his account in phases. He was initially made a member of a Whatsapp group. Subsequently, his name was deleted from the group and he could not enter the link thereafter.

School boy, grandmother fatally knocked down

A school boy and his grandmother died in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at Anna Nagar along Annur-Puliyampatti Road on Tuesday. The motorcycle rode by Ashok Kumar (37), with his nephew Jeyaram (12) and mother Vellaiammal, said to be aged over 90, was reportedly hit from behind by a car. They were proceeding to a hospital when the accident took place. Jeyaram was declared brought dead at the Annur Government Hospital, while Vellaiammal died while being taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Ashok Kumar’s condition was said to be critical. Police have registered a case.

Three arrested for robbing TASMAC employee

Three persons were arrested by the police on Tuesday on charges of threatening an employee of TASMAC outlet at Gandhipuram and relieving him of money and valuables. The arrested were Moses (28), Deepak (20) and Boopathi (24). The employee Rajkumar (29) had stated in his complaint that the three had robbed him in the morning hours after he had refused to sell liquor bottles before the mandated timing of noon.