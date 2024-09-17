ADVERTISEMENT

Online fraudsters cheat Coimbatore man of ₹1.14 crore

Published - September 17, 2024 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore have launched an investigation after a resident of Vadavalli in the city was cheated of ₹ 1.14 crore by online fraudsters in a part-time job-cum-investment scam.

The police said that S. Krishnakumar, 50, a resident of M.G. Colony at Vadavalli, lodged a complaint stating that he was duped of ₹1,14,15,679 by unknown persons.

According to the police, Mr. Krishnakumar has been staying at home after quitting his job in a private company due to health issues. He had been looking for online part-time jobs. Meanwhile, he received a message regarding a part-time job from an unknown number on WhatsApp in June this year.

After the complainant took up the part-time job, the fraudsters lured him into investment schemes with profit margins. The complainant transferred a total of ₹1.14 crore to various bank accounts given by the scamsters in 18 instalments between June 27 and August 14 this year, the police said.

However, the complainant was not paid any profit and he was asked to invest more. The man approached the cybercrime police with a complaint on Monday, after realising that he had been cheated of his savings.

The cybercrime police registered a case against unknown persons for offences under Sections 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66 D of the Information Technology Act.

