Online fraudsters cheat Coimbatore man of ₹1.14 crore

Published - September 17, 2024 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore have launched an investigation after a resident of Vadavalli in the city was cheated of ₹ 1.14 crore by online fraudsters in a part-time job-cum-investment scam.

The police said that S. Krishnakumar, 50, a resident of M.G. Colony at Vadavalli, lodged a complaint stating that he was duped of ₹1,14,15,679 by unknown persons.

70 people from Coimbatore lose ₹5.67 crore in ‘FedEx courier scam’ in less than six months

According to the police, Mr. Krishnakumar has been staying at home after quitting his job in a private company due to health issues. He had been looking for online part-time jobs. Meanwhile, he received a message regarding a part-time job from an unknown number on WhatsApp in June this year.

After the complainant took up the part-time job, the fraudsters lured him into investment schemes with profit margins. The complainant transferred a total of ₹1.14 crore to various bank accounts given by the scamsters in 18 instalments between June 27 and August 14 this year, the police said.

Coimbatore-based software developer duped of ₹1.63 crore in online trading scam

However, the complainant was not paid any profit and he was asked to invest more. The man approached the cybercrime police with a complaint on Monday, after realising that he had been cheated of his savings.

The cybercrime police registered a case against unknown persons for offences under Sections 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66 D of the Information Technology Act.

Coimbatore cybercrime police bust Madhya Pradesh-based group involved in courier scam; three arrested

