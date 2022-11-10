Online fraud: two persons duped of lakhs in Coimbatore

The Cyber Crime Division of the city police registered two separate cases against unidentified persons on charges of cheating.

According to the police, R. Praveen Kumar (34), of Neelikonampalayam, received a weblink through a text message from an unknown person. He contacted the person, who promised him better returns if he invests money in an online shopping platform through the link.

Believing this, he sent ₹6,59,000 in several transactions. When the person demanded excess money, he came to know that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

In another case, J. Baby (57), a native of Irugur, lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police stating that James Edwin, who claimed himself as speaking from the U.K., approached her regarding purchase of land in India, a few months ago. He told her that he would be travelling to India on November 1.

A person contacted her over phone as a customs officer on November 2 saying that Edwin carried 87 lakh Euros worth of expensive goods and demanded ₹6,45,000 for custom clearance. Believing this, she deposited the amount in a bank account and later came to know that she was cheated, the police said.

The cybercrime police registered two separate cases under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act and are in search of the unknown persons.