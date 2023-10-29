ADVERTISEMENT

Online food safety licences at ₹1000, no renewal penalties: FSSAI

October 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced a new system to streamline the process of obtaining food safety licences. Applicants ,who choose the online application route, would have to pay only ₹1,000, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said here on Saturday.

Once the online applications are verified and approved, the applicants can obtain the food safety licence online through the email address they have provided.

The new procedure eliminates the previous penalty of ₹ 100 a day for renewing food safety licences online within 30 days. Under the new system, licences can be renewed online for a duration of one year. Extension of food safety registration certificate for up to five years can be done online for an additional fee of ₹100 a year.

Additionally, the renewal process allows a six-month grace period for applications beyond the expiry date. The renewal process can also be completed online without the need for an inspection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US