Online food safety licences at ₹1000, no renewal penalties: FSSAI

October 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced a new system to streamline the process of obtaining food safety licences. Applicants ,who choose the online application route, would have to pay only ₹1,000, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said here on Saturday.

Once the online applications are verified and approved, the applicants can obtain the food safety licence online through the email address they have provided.

The new procedure eliminates the previous penalty of ₹ 100 a day for renewing food safety licences online within 30 days. Under the new system, licences can be renewed online for a duration of one year. Extension of food safety registration certificate for up to five years can be done online for an additional fee of ₹100 a year.

Additionally, the renewal process allows a six-month grace period for applications beyond the expiry date. The renewal process can also be completed online without the need for an inspection.

