Online counselling for general, 7.5% quota students for entry into TNAU, TNJFU and Annamalai University begins today

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, the coordinating agency for admissions to Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), and Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture) (AU) as well, will open the online counselling panel for general and 7.5% quota students from June 23 to 25.

During this period, the applicants can modify the college and course options filled by them at the time of online application submission. The finally submitted options during the online counseling will be considered for seat allotment, a TNAU press release said.

If the applicants do not modify the college and course options, the options filled by them in the online applications will be considered for seat allotment.

To participate in the online counselling: both general quota and 7.5% quota, applicants have to pay the prescribed counselling fee (BC, MBC/DNC applicants: ₹3000, and SC/SCA/ST applicants: ₹1500.

The counselling fee will be refunded only to the applicants securing admission under the 7.5% quota. The applications of the 7.5% quota applicants will also be considered under general counselling for seat allotment, the press release said.

The details of online counselling will be sent to the eligible applicants through their registered e-mail and mobile numbers. The same will also be hosted on https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. Candidates may contact the helpline numbers 9488635077 / 9486425076 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days). Candidates can also get suggestions through the e-mail: ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in, the release added.