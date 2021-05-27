Online contests to mark Biodiversity Day

SALEM

27 May 2021 19:57 IST

The Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board has organised online competition to mark Biodiversity Day.

According to forest officials, people from Tamil Nadu irrespective of age can participate in the lyric writing and folk song singing competition. For lyric writing, song should be on the theme biodiversity in people’s lives and folk song singing should be a traditional folk song based on biodiversity.

The last date for submission is June 5 and public can send their works by email to secy.tnbb@gmail.com or by post to Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, TBGP 2nd Floor, Nanmangalam, Chennai – 100. Winners would get a cash prize of ₹5,000 and first and second-runner ups would win prizes of ₹3,000 and ₹2000 respectively, a release said.

