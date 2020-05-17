CoimbatoreDharmapuri 17 May 2020 17:44 IST
Online coaching
Updated: 17 May 2020 17:44 IST
The district administration has invited Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission aspirants to register for online coaching proposed to be conducted by the district employment office. A release said the candidates could register for the free coaching sessions by sending an email to jobfairdharmapuri@gmail.com by May 18.
The sessions will be held on http://tamilnaducareerservices.tngov.in, the release said.
