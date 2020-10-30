Coimbatore

Online coaching for NEET low-scorers: Minister

Students of the State government schools who had scored low marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would be given online coaching for the second time, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam on Friday.

The Minister said that 303 government school students were ready to pursue medical courses in the current year. “To enable low-scorers in NEET to score more marks, opportunity will be provided for them to undergo online training for the second time,” the Minister said and added that they would be provided training along with the current year Plus Two students. He said a total of 9,438 government school students had applied for undergoing online coaching so far.

