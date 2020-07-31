Online classes begin for students of Classes 10 and 12

KRISHNAGIRI

31 July 2020 05:37 IST

Whatsapp groups organised for each subject and each section provide information on the schedule and the syllabus of the classes in advance

On the heels of the government clearing the decks for the commencement of online classes for SSLC and Plus Two students, the classes have begun for students of government schools here.

Whatsapp groups organised for each subject and each section provide information on the schedule and the syllabus of the classes in advance. At the government schools, teachers conduct classes with their mobile phones mounted on a tripod and explain concepts and applications on the black board.

Each subject runs to up to an hour and 30 minutes, with the first 45 minutes for lessons and the next 45 minutes for questions and clarifications on the previous day’s lessons.

As of date, online classes are under way for English, Science and Mathematics for SSLC classes. Zoology, Mathematics and Botony are taught online for Plus Two students.

In addition to the online sessions, videos are sent to students for home study. Doubts and clarifications are slotted for the designated time and day.

According to the school education department, there is a proposal to start teleclasses for classes 7 to 9. Students are provided with the contact numbers of the teachers for clarifications, according to Chief Education Officer Murugan.